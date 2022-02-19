Skip to main content

How to Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With one round in the books the PGA Champions Tour Chubb Classic starts the second round today.

The first round of the Chubb Classic on the PGA Champions Tour saw some great golf from legends of the game and of this tour, with Bernhard Langer (-8) grabbing a two-stroke lead. He has two others just two strokes behind with three more only three strokes behind entering today’s second round of play. If Langer is able to hold on for the win, it would be another feather in his cap, but also more history at this event for the Champions Tour legend.

How to Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round of the Chubb Classic saw Bernhard Langer take the lead as he looks to hold onto it and win this event again:

The Chubb Classic has seen six different players win the event two times, with only Langer winning at least three times. A win this week would be his fourth in this event, widening the gap between him and the rest of the field here in Naples, Florida.

Langer won this event in 2011, 2012 and 2016 with stiff competition from the field.

In the first round he started off slow, not getting his first birdy until the fifth hole and only two birdies overall on the front nine. Then, he kicked it into gear with five straight birdies between No. 11 and No. 15, closing with a birdie on the final hole for a clean scorecard and the lead.

Just behind him are Robert Karlsson and Tim Petovic (-6). Karlsson balanced out his card with eight birdies and two bogeys, while Petovic finished with seven birdies and only one bogey.

Today will be an opportunity for Langer to separate himself from the field as well as the field's opportunity to close the gap heading into the final round on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Chubb Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

