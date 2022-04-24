Steven Alker aims for a second straight victory and takes a two-shot lead into the final round in Texas at the ClubCorp Classic.

Tim Herron put himself in position with a 6-under 65 on Saturday in the second round of the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, but it is Australian Steven Alker who enters Sunday's final round with the lead after a 5-under 66 left him 8-under through two rounds.

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf Today:

Date: April 24, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Golf ClubCorp Classic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alker ran away from the field three weeks ago, riding a second-round 62 to finish six shots ahead of Padraig Harrington and Alex Cejka at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi.

First-round leader Jerry Kelly shot a 1-under 70 on Saturday and is tied with Lee Janzen for second at 6-under.

Alker had four birdies and a bogey in his round Saturday along with an eagle at the par-5 third. He finished with birdies on two of his final three holes.

Janzen got to 8-under after back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes but gave two shots back with bogies on the par-3s at 13 and 15.

Regional restrictions may apply.