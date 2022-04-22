Skip to main content

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The inaugural ClubCorp Classic hosts its first round on Friday morning with pros and amateurs teeing up for the 54 hole tournament

The ClubCorp Classic is a new sanctioned PGA Tour Champions event being held at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. It is a mixture of a celebrity tournament along with amateurs who qualify getting a chance to play in a fun-filled week of golf.

How to Watch the ClubCorp Classic, First Round Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Live stream ClubCorp Classic, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There will be 50 celebrities competing in the amateur part of the tournament, but Friday begins the 54-hole tournament for the senior pros.

The senior event will feature players such as John Daly and Ernie Els. Rocco Mediate, Colin Montgomerie and David Toms will also be there looking to come away with the inaugural championship.

The players will be playing for a part of the two million dollar prize purse, which makes it one of the largest paying tournaments outside of the majors.

Friday starts the first of what should be a great three days of competition for the senior competitors on a great course in Texas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

