Jerry Kelly takes a one-stroke lead into the second round at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

A hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole fueled Jerry Kelly to a 5-under 66 on Friday and a one-shot lead in the PGA Tour Champions' ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas. Second-round play is set for Saturday.

Kelly closed his round with a birdie on the 18th hole and leads the trio of Woody Austin, Scott Parel and Gene Sauers by one stroke. A group of four players stands at 3-under.

A group of 50 celebrities are playing alongside the pros this week. Kelly and Steve Flesch were in a group with former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher and current Vikings receiver Adam Theilen. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is also in the field.

An eight-time winner on the Champions Tour after three wins on the PGA Tour, Kelly is seventh on the Charles Schwab Cup money list this season and is looking for his first win of 2022. Miguel Angel Jiménez has two wins on five events this season and tops the money list at $738,914. He is not in the field at Las Colinas Country Club.

Kelly finished fifth on the money list behind Bernhard Langer, the all-time leader in PGA Tour Champions' earnings with nearly $32 million. Langer is also not in Texas this weekend.

