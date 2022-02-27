The final round of the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Champions Tour should be an exciting finish.

Entering championship Sunday on the PGA Champions Tour, Miguel Angel Jimenez (-11) enters the final round of the Cologuard Classic with a two-stroke lead. Jerry Kelly and Jeff Sluman are hoping to make this an exciting come-from-behind win in Tucson, Arizona, to make this a memorable tournament. Jimenez and Kelly are two of the best golfers ever on the PGA Champions Tour which will make this a really fun final pairing.

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Through two rounds, Jimenez is two strokes up on the field. He has 12 birdies, one ace and three bogeys overall in 36 holes played. He has been steady and consistent all week to build this lead.

Right behind him are Kelly and Sluman (-9), who have been in control all week as well.

Kelly has shot 11 birdies and two bogeys with Sluman going for 10 birdies and one bogey through 26 holes to put pressure on Jimenez today. The difference in the leaderboard is the one ace from Jimenez on the seventh hole in the first round.

The seventh hole has been the difference at the top of the leaderboard with Jimenez shooting a -3, Kelly a -1 and Sluman even par through two attempts at the hole.

The rest of the field is led by a pair at -8 in Gene Sauers and Woody Austin, two more at -7 in Bernhard Langer and Rod Pampling and three others at -6 overall.

