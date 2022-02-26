Skip to main content

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The middle round of the PGA Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic kicks off today.

The second round of the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Champions Tour starts with two players tied for the lead in Jeff Sluman and Miguel Angel Jimenez (-6) with three others just a stroke behind. This event was established in 2015 and is played in Tucson, Arizona just a few weeks after the PGA Tour invaded Phoenix, Arizona with the Waste Management Open. Last year Kevin Sutherland (-15) won this event by one stroke in an exciting overall tournament.

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Cologuard Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miguel Angel Jimenez is tied for the lead after the first round and looks to create some space today in the second round:

Through the first round, Sluman shot a clear card with six birdies and zero bogeys. He was on track from the start with a birdie on his first hole and four through the first eight holes overall before leveling out for the final 10 holes.

He is tied with Angel Jimenez who shot five birdies, one eagle and one bogey for the day. Angel Jimenez is one of the best players ever on the PGA Champions Tour and is seeking win No. 12 on the tour for his career.

Just behind the leaders are a trio at -5 led by Woody Austin, Rod Pampling and Tom Lehman.

Austin won this event in 2015 and finished in second place in 2020, so he is very much in contention today with his history on this course.

There are also six more golfers at -4 just two strokes behind the leaders led by Jerry Kelly and Stephen Ames.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Cologuard Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

