The first round of the Hoag Classic kicks off today with the best legends of golf taking the course.

It is a really busy week in the golf world with the PGA Tour hosting two events in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open, the European Tour hosting the Magical Kenya Open and now the Champions Tour kicking off the Hoag Classic. Last year this event was won by Ernie Els, with several tour legends right there with him in the end. Today, the field has a chance to get off to a strong start building a lead entering the weekend.

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hoag Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic two years after the tournament took a year off by two strokes over the rest of the field:

This event started back in 1995 with George Archer winning by one stroke over the field. Since then we have seen Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Fred Couples (twice) win this event in the 25+ year history.

Couples (2010, 2014), Jay Haas (2007, 2016) and Hale Erwin (1998, 2002) are the only players to win this event multiple times over the years.

Langer and Els are definite contenders to become the fourth player to win this event multiple times this week with the way they have played historically and this season. They are two of the best players on the Champions Tour in recent years and historically.

Per Fubo Sportsbook, the favorite entering the day is Langer (+570) to win with Miguel Angel Jimenez (+600) right there as the other favorite.

Steven Alker (+900) is near the top as well. Els is +1900 to repeat as the winner here this week with Couples (+2300) having solid odds to become the first three-time winner here in this event.

