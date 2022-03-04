Skip to main content

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Hoag Classic kicks off today with the best legends of golf taking the course.

It is a really busy week in the golf world with the PGA Tour hosting two events in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open, the European Tour hosting the Magical Kenya Open and now the Champions Tour kicking off the Hoag Classic. Last year this event was won by Ernie Els, with several tour legends right there with him in the end. Today, the field has a chance to get off to a strong start building a lead entering the weekend.

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hoag Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic two years after the tournament took a year off by two strokes over the rest of the field:

This event started back in 1995 with George Archer winning by one stroke over the field. Since then we have seen Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Fred Couples (twice) win this event in the 25+ year history.

Couples (2010, 2014), Jay Haas (2007, 2016) and Hale Erwin (1998, 2002) are the only players to win this event multiple times over the years.

Langer and Els are definite contenders to become the fourth player to win this event multiple times this week with the way they have played historically and this season. They are two of the best players on the Champions Tour in recent years and historically.

Per Fubo Sportsbook, the favorite entering the day is Langer (+570) to win with Miguel Angel Jimenez (+600) right there as the other favorite.

Steven Alker (+900) is near the top as well. Els is +1900 to repeat as the winner here this week with Couples (+2300) having solid odds to become the first three-time winner here in this event.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Hoag Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Hoag Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17134105
College Basketball

How to Watch Buffalo at Kent State

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jaelen House (10) celebrates with assistant coach Andy Hill after the game against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) shoots during first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy