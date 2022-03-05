Skip to main content

How to Watch Hoag Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Hoag Classic starts with a pretty crowded group at the top today.

Through one round of play at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California the leader in the clubhouse is Cameron Beckman (-7) with a one-stroke lead over the field. There are two others just one stroke back and five more two-stroke backs with 36 holes left in the tournament. 

How to Watch Hoag Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Hoag Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV:

Last year Ernie Els won here for his first win after turning 50 years old showing that he has a lot of golf left in his game on the Champions Tour:

The front nine started very strong for Beckman with three straight birdies to get things started and a -5 overall through nine holes. On the back nine, he traded one bogey for one birdie before closing the round with an eagle on the final hole.

Beckman played a very controlled and strong round of golf with an exclamation point at the end.

Just behind Beckman are Stephen Dodd and Bernhard Langer at -6 entering today.

Dodd ended the day with five birdies, an eagle and one bogey on the day. Not the best overall round, but his back nine gave him the momentum entering today with three birdies and an eagle in his final eight holes.

Langer is no stranger to success on the Champions Tour and he finished with the same round as Dodd with five birdies, an eagle and one bogey.

The back nine was where the most success came from the field, which will be interesting to watch as they start there today and close on it tomorrow for Championship Sunday.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Hoag Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

