How to Watch Insperity Invitational, Final Round

The Insperity Invitational will wrap up play on Sunday with three players tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Steve Stricker stayed hot on Saturday in his return back to the course. Stricker surprised many when he was tied for the lead after the first round after not playing a competitive round of golf since October.

He did it one better as he continued his good play on Saturday and still sits tied at the top of the leaderboard at -12. He is joined by Steven Alker and Brandt Jobe at the top four shots up on Ken Duke who is at -8.

Stricker shot a seven-under 65 on Saturday to stay at the top. Alker matched him shot for shot to stay tied and Jobe shot an eight-under 64 to join them.

The three have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack and now look like the only three chasing the title on Sunday.

Duke and a few others could make a run, but to catch the three ahead of them is going to be a tall task.

All three will tee off together in what should be a great final round with each of the players capable of coming away with the championship.

