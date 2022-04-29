The first round of the PGA Champions Tour Insperity Invitational rolls into Texas today.

The Insperity Invitational has been an event on the PGA Champions Tour since 2004 that last saw Mike Weir win by two strokes over a very competitive field in 2020. The tournament is held in The Woodlands, Texas at The Woodlands Country Club. This year the field is packed with the best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour as every golfer looks to win the three-day tournament.

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, First Round today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Miguel Angel Jimenez has made some spectacular shots recently including two aces last week in the same round:

Entering the first round of the Insperity Invitational, Steven Alker and Steve Stricker are the favorites (+700) to win the tournament. Two players of similar names and odds, but in a very strong field, they are going to have to earn a win this week.

Padraig Harrington (+1000) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (+1200) have the next best odds overall to win.

The field also includes Bernhard Langer (+1400), Retief Goosen (+1600), Jim Furyk (+1600), Jerry Kelly (+1800), Scott Parel (+2500), Fred Couples (+2500) and Ernie Els (+2500).

So far this season, Jimenez is the only golfer to win multiple events (two) with Akler, Goosen, Langer and Parel each winning one of the other four events on the calendar so far.

Langer is a four-time winner at this tournament having really cleaned up well here over the years. No other golfer has won this event more than once in its history other than Langer.

Parel looks to make it two in a row after winning a playoff at the ClubCorp Classic last week.

