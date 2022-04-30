Skip to main content

How to Watch the Insperity Invitational, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Insperity Invitational tees off on Saturday with Steve Stricker, Steven Alker and Ernie Els tied for the lead.

The Insperity Invitational from The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course in Woodlands, TX enters its second day of play with three players tied for the lead at -5.

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, First Round today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Insperity Invitational, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is a surprise leader as he is playing his first tournament in 201 days after having a health scare in October.

He showed little rust, though, as he came out and fired a 5-under 67 on the first day of the tournament. He will now be paired with Steven Alker and Ernie Els for the second round, who also both shot a 67.

They have a one-shot lead on eight golfers and a two-shot lead over another three players.

It is a tightly bunched group after the first day of play and Saturday could provide some separation heading into the third and final round on Sunday.

Stricker has been the story of the first day though, as he lost 25 pounds when he got sick and is still 10 pounds lighter than when he played last.

Saturday, he will look to avoid fatigue as he goes out for a second straight day after being out for so long.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Insperity Invitational, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
