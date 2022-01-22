Heading into the final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai there is a three-way at the top of the leaderboard.

Championship Saturday on the PGA Champions Tour features a trio tied at the top of the leaderboard that used to be in this same position week in and week out on the PGA Tour for decades. The final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai should be full of energy with Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames all tied for the lead.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The trio at the top is all tied at -12 through 36 holes in Hawaii. Both Els and Singh played better first rounds than second rounds, allowing Ames consistency to allow him to join the top of the leaderboard entering today.

Through 36 holes, Els has 12 birdies, one eagle and one double bogey to get to where he is at entering today.

Singh has 11 birdies, one eagle and one bogey while Ames has been steady with back-to-back 66’s with 12 birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.

Behind the trio at the top, there are another five tied at -11 with Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Brett Quigley, Retief Goosen and Steven Alker just one stroke back. All of the names at the top of the leaderboard to start the PGA Champions season are viable contenders for the Schwab Cup.

The final round today should be competitive to the end with the quality of golf these players are displaying and the amazing conditions in Hawaii.

Regional restrictions may apply.