The PGA Champions Tour kicks off the first event of the season with the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

The first event of the PGA Champions Tour this season is an event that is nearly 40 years old, having first started in 1984 (won by Orville Moody) and continue today with recent champions Darren Clarke (2021), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2020), Tom Lehman (2019), Jerry Kelly (2018) and Bernhard Langer (2017). Taking place in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii this is not a bad way to start a season of golf.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Entering today, Jim Furyk is the betting favorite at +450 to win, with Steven Akler not far behind at +650 to win.

Previous winner here at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and defending Schwab Cup Champion (six times), Langer has the fourth-best odds at +900 to win.

Last season, Langer and Furyk battled it out all season for the Schwab Cup, with Langer edging out the former No. 2 in the world ranked Furyk by 156,477 points, less than half of what today’s tournament is worth.

PGA legends Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Vijay Singh are all looking to make waves here on the Champions Tour with some golfers jumping around to make some majors on the PGA Tour and even floating over to the European Tour to compete there throughout the season.

Mickelson, if he chooses to focus on this tour exclusively, could be a beast having won four of the six events he played in, the most individual wins on the tour and finishing No. 12 in the Schwab Cup standings in a fifth of the number of tournaments as the other golfers.

