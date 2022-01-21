How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round

Through one day in Hawai'i, Ernie Els has the lead at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship as the second round begins.

The first of the three rounds at the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawai'i produced strong play across the board. Six golfers sit within two strokes of the leader, Ernie Els (-8), entering Friday.

Els took the early lead at Hualalai as the PGA Tour legend continues build his stature as part of the PGA Tour Champions.

Els built his lead yesterday with four birdies on the front nine followed by two birdies and an eagle on the back nine. He closed out the first round with a birdie to take sole possession of the lead entering the second round.

Just behind Els is Vijay Singh (-7), who knocked in five birdies and one eagle himself to stay in the hunt.

There is a group of five golfers at six under par led by Darren Clarke, the defending champion at this event. Joining him are Stephen Ames, Steven Alker, Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer.

That group of seven golfers features some of the best careers in the game over the past 30 years of golf with several major wins, countless top-10 finishes and unlimited great memories on the course.

Today is the middle day of the three-round tournament, which is an opportunity to create separation or get back in contention heading into Saturday’s final round.

