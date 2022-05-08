David Toms (-8) jumped out to a tie for the lead after the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Georgia and maintained that through the second round. On Sunday there is one golfer two strokes off that lead and another two golfers four strokes behind looking to make a comeback and win on Mother’s Day.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Stream Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toms is looking to get his third win on the PGA Champions Tour, with his last win coming in the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic in a playoff with Dicky Pride.

In the first round, Toms was on fire shooting a 65 with seven birdies and no bogeys for a clean scorecard. He finished tied for the lead, then built on it some with a 71 the next round, with three birdies and two bogeys. Toms is aiming for his third win on the PGA Champions Tour.

Ken Duke (-6) was tied for the lead after the first round with Toms, but a 73 in the second round dropped him two strokes behind. In the second round he started and finished the day with birdies, but a triple-bogey on No. 15 erased all of his previous work.

Tied at four-under par are Steve Flesch and Mark Walker, four strokes off the lead with a shot at coming back today.

Regional restrictions may apply.