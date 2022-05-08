Skip to main content

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic will take place on Sunday.

David Toms (-8) jumped out to a tie for the lead after the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Georgia and maintained that through the second round. On Sunday there is one golfer two strokes off that lead and another two golfers four strokes behind looking to make a comeback and win on Mother’s Day.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Stream Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toms is looking to get his third win on the PGA Champions Tour, with his last win coming in the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic in a playoff with Dicky Pride.

In the first round, Toms was on fire shooting a 65 with seven birdies and no bogeys for a clean scorecard. He finished tied for the lead, then built on it some with a 71 the next round, with three birdies and two bogeys. Toms is aiming for his third win on the PGA Champions Tour.

Ken Duke (-6) was tied for the lead after the first round with Toms, but a 73 in the second round dropped him two strokes behind. In the second round he started and finished the day with birdies, but a triple-bogey on No. 15 erased all of his previous work.

Tied at four-under par are Steve Flesch and Mark Walker, four strokes off the lead with a shot at coming back today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18227231
USFL

How to Watch Gamblers vs. Breakers

By Brandon Rushjust now
Golf Course
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago0046920812h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1001719946h
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
soccer fans
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Universidad Católica vs. Gualaceo

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1011778958h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
imago1011561573h
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
imago1011740787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes AC in Canada

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Freeform
entertainment

How to Watch Funday Weekend Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy