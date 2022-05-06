The ninth event on the PGA Champions Tour starts Friday with the first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

This is the ninth event on the calendar for the PGA Champions Tour and the ninth playing of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic after starting in 2013 and taking the year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. The tournament is played in Duluth, Georgia with the best players on the PGA Champions Tour, the best golfers that are transitioning from consistently playing on the PGA Tour and into the more senior tour.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dicky Pride took the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Classic by three strokes over Stephen Ames, Paul Goydos and Kirk Triplett who all tied for second:

Defending champion Dicky Pride will be in the field today and is looking to become the second golfer to win this event back-to-back and the only the second to win it twice overall.

In the short history of this event, Steven Flesch won in 2017 and 2018 becoming the first and only player to win twice and back-to-back. However, tour icon Bernhard Langer might be the one to watch as he won the inaugural playing of this tournament in 2013 and has finished in second place four times.

Langer finished outright in second place in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2018, he finished second in a playoff where he tied with Scott Parel.

Like most tournaments, the history on the PGA Champions Tour is steeped in Langer with either course or tournament records, as well as wins or Top 5 finishes.

The other four winners here are Miguel Angel Jimenez (2014), Olin Browne (2015), Woody Austin (2016) and Scott McCarron (2019).

Seven of the top 10 on the Schwab Cup Moneyboard leaders are in the field here this week and looking to inch closer to No. 1 for the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.