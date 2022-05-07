How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

The PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic hits the midway point with round two on Saturday.

The first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic ended with a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard from Duluth, Georgia. There are several golfers in contention, but PGA Tour legend David Toms is tied with Ken Duke (-7) through 18 holes as they look to build on their lead and create some separation here today.

21 years ago, Toms won the PGA Championship with a great overall performance and a classic hole-in-one moment:

Toms had a heck of a day on the course, shooting a 65 (-7) on the back of four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine for seven total and zero bogeys. He had a clean scorecard, really building momentum with three straight birdies on 15, 16 and 17.

He is tied with Duke who had the same overall score, doing the bulk of his work on the front nine, five birdies and one bogey followed by three more birdies on the back nine.

Sitting alone in second place is Steve Flesch (-5), only two strokes off the lead with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Through 14 holes, Flesch was -7 with seven birdies and no bogeys, but untimely bogeys on 14 and then on 18 dropped out of a share of the lead.

Robert Karlsson, Paul Broadhurst, Steve Stricker and Mark Walker are all sitting at -4, just three strokes off the lead entering today.

Bernhard Langer (+4) is way back of the lead after a really rough first round as one of the best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour has a massive uphill mountain to climb to get back in this tournament over the weekend.

