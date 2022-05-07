Skip to main content

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic hits the midway point with round two on Saturday.

The first round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic ended with a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard from Duluth, Georgia. There are several golfers in contention, but PGA Tour legend David Toms is tied with Ken Duke (-7) through 18 holes as they look to build on their lead and create some separation here today.

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

21 years ago, Toms won the PGA Championship with a great overall performance and a classic hole-in-one moment:

Toms had a heck of a day on the course, shooting a 65 (-7) on the back of four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine for seven total and zero bogeys. He had a clean scorecard, really building momentum with three straight birdies on 15, 16 and 17.

He is tied with Duke who had the same overall score, doing the bulk of his work on the front nine, five birdies and one bogey followed by three more birdies on the back nine.

Sitting alone in second place is Steve Flesch (-5), only two strokes off the lead with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Through 14 holes, Flesch was -7 with seven birdies and no bogeys, but untimely bogeys on 14 and then on 18 dropped out of a share of the lead.

Robert Karlsson, Paul Broadhurst, Steve Stricker and Mark Walker are all sitting at -4, just three strokes off the lead entering today.

Bernhard Langer (+4) is way back of the lead after a really rough first round as one of the best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour has a massive uphill mountain to climb to get back in this tournament over the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007582124h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Softball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Beasts vs Kingpins

By Matthew Beighlejust now
LACROSSE
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Stanford vs Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
ogc nice
Coupe de France

How to Watch Coupe de France: OGC Nice vs. Nantes

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs Sampdoria in Canada

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy