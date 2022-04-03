Skip to main content

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Steven Alker enters final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic with a one-shot lead. Will he be able to finish the job on Sunday?

New Zealander Steven Alker set a tournament record on Saturday with a blistering 10-under 62 at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Mississippi, and enters the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic with a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes.

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic Final Round Today:

Date: April 3, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alker carded 10 birdies, including five in the first six holes on the back nine, en route to breaking the tournament record of 63 set by Fred Couples in 2012 and duplicated in 2017 by Gene Sauers.

Paul Broadhurst and Retief Goosen are tied at 8-under, with Alex Cejka, Doug Barron and Paul Goydos all at 7-under.

Alker is fourth on the Schwab Cup money list with $310,961 in earnings this season. Miguel Angel Jiménez has the lead, followed by Goosen and 2021 winner Bernhard Langer.

Estes shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday, jumping up nine spots into sole possession of second. The 56-year-old has yet to win on the Champions tour and hasn't won a tour event of any kind since 2002.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Rapiscan Systems Classic Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_11745244 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17732598
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas

By Justin Carter42 minutes ago
USATSI_18007265
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers at Phillies

By Phil Watson46 minutes ago
USATSI_17998529
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets

By Phil Watson52 minutes ago
USATSI_17998819
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_15440211
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_18004391
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_18002929
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy