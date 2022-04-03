Steven Alker enters final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic with a one-shot lead. Will he be able to finish the job on Sunday?

New Zealander Steven Alker set a tournament record on Saturday with a blistering 10-under 62 at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Mississippi, and enters the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic with a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes.

How to Watch PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic Final Round Today:

Date: April 3, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Alker carded 10 birdies, including five in the first six holes on the back nine, en route to breaking the tournament record of 63 set by Fred Couples in 2012 and duplicated in 2017 by Gene Sauers.

Paul Broadhurst and Retief Goosen are tied at 8-under, with Alex Cejka, Doug Barron and Paul Goydos all at 7-under.

Alker is fourth on the Schwab Cup money list with $310,961 in earnings this season. Miguel Angel Jiménez has the lead, followed by Goosen and 2021 winner Bernhard Langer.

Estes shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday, jumping up nine spots into sole possession of second. The 56-year-old has yet to win on the Champions tour and hasn't won a tour event of any kind since 2002.

