    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch PNC Championship, Day 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tiger Woods and his son are in the hunt today in the final round of the PNC Championship.
    The two-day family event from Florida wraps up today, but there is plenty of action left for the pairings. After 18 holes of golf, Team Cink (13 under par) holds a one-stroke lead over Team Daly and Team Thomas, with seven more pairings between two to three strokes off the lead. This is far from over with a lot of golf left to play and all eyes on Tiger Woods.

    How to Watch PNC Championship, Day 2 today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WVTM- Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL)

    Watch PNC Championship, Day 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their opening 18 holes, Woods and his son (10 under par) find themselves down just three strokes, thanks in large part to a strong back nine. They started off playing very well on the front nine (four under), then started making their comeback as other teams finished their day.

    Tiger and Charlie finished the day with 10 birdies and no bogeys.

    The defending champions here, Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas, are right there, just one stroke back after cleaning up with 12 birdies on the day.

    The difference in the lead might be one eagle. Stewart and Reagan Cink knocked home an eagle on the par five fifth hole, while John and John II Daly ended their day with an eagle on the par five 18th to jump into a tie for second place.

    The only non-father and son duo, LPGA No. 1 player in the world Nelly Korda and her father Petr (nine under), played steady and find themselves just four strokes back.

    Overall, there were eight bogeys on the day from the 40 golfers combined. How will today play out?

