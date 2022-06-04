The second round of the PGA Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, tees off from Iowa on Saturday.

Kirk Triplett is in the lead after the first round of the Principal Charity Classic after shooting nine-under-par for a near-record in this tournament. He ended two strokes off that record, but also with a two-stroke lead over the field as a trio at seven-under-par are looking up at him today before the start of the second round.

How to Watch Principal Charity Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Principal Charity Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Get access now!

After the first round of the Principal Charity Classic, Triplett is in the lead after a near-tournament-record first round:

In that first round, Triplett was terrific with nine birdies and a clean scorecard with zero bogeys on the day. The ball was popping off his clubs with accuracy as the veteran golfer looked as good as he ever has in his career yesterday.

Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brentt Quigley are all tied two strokes back entering today and in the hunt.

The front nine of the first round was terrific for Kelly with four birdies and zero bogeys, then on the back nine, he rounded out his day with two more birdies, an eagle and one bogey to be in a position today to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

For Tanigawa, he finished with five birdies, two eagles and two bogeys while Quigley finished his first round with nine birdies, tied for the most on the day, but a double-bogey on the fourth hole set him back.

Bernhard Langer and Stuart Appleby are both still in the hunt as well at six-under-par with four others led by Fred Couples at five-under-par.

Regional restrictions may apply.