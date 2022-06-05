The final round of the Principal Charity Classic tees off with a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard today.

There is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard for the PGA Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic as the final round tees off today. Steven Alker, Jerry Kelly, Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley will all look to create some separation on the course for the final 18 holes to leave Iowa with a win this week.

How to Watch Principal Charity Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Principal Charity Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Alker is coming off a win at the KitchenAid PGA Championship and is in a position for back-to-back wins today:

Through the first three rounds, Alker has 11 birdies, two eagles and two bogeys overall as he has played this course to near perfection. He is building momentum as the top-ranked golfer on the PGA Champions Tour this season.

Quigley and Kelly both have had two strong rounds of 65 and then 66 to keep pace with each other at the top of the leaderboard.

The two have played great through 36 holes with Quigley having 16 birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey on his scorecard and Kelly keeping pace with his 13 birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.

Triplett was terrific in the first round with nine birdies, zero bogeys and the lead. In the second round, he ended with six more birdies and two bogeys to let the others into the clubhouse tied for the lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.