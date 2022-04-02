There is a two way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Rapiscan Systems Classic entering today.

The first round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic from Biloxi, Mississippi sees Tim Herron and Padraig Harrington sharing a one-stroke lead over the field at -5 overall. This three-round tournament was not played in each of the past two years, but is back on track this season for the PGA Champions Tour.

How to Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The PGA Champions Tour heads to Mississippi again after a two-year hiatus with defending champion Kevin Sutherland looking to win again:

In the first round, Herron started the day off strong with four birdies on the front nine but slowed down with only one birdie on the back nine with zero bogeys on the day overall.

He seemed to run out of steam on the back nine, which could allow the field to catch up with him here early today.

Harrington finished his first round with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Most of the action came on the front nine as well where he eagled the second hole, followed by a bogey and a birdie to get his day started off with one of the more extreme starts.

Behind the leaders at -4 are Stephen Ames and David McKenzie. Ames shot five birdies on the front nine, before two bogeys slowed him down and one more birdie to close things out.

The front nine was the story for the first round. The top four golfers on the leaderboard went for a combined 13 birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the front nine, then seven birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

