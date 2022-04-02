Skip to main content

How to Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There is a two way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Rapiscan Systems Classic entering today.

The first round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic from Biloxi, Mississippi sees Tim Herron and Padraig Harrington sharing a one-stroke lead over the field at -5 overall. This three-round tournament was not played in each of the past two years, but is back on track this season for the PGA Champions Tour.

How to Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The PGA Champions Tour heads to Mississippi again after a two-year hiatus with defending champion Kevin Sutherland looking to win again:

In the first round, Herron started the day off strong with four birdies on the front nine but slowed down with only one birdie on the back nine with zero bogeys on the day overall.

He seemed to run out of steam on the back nine, which could allow the field to catch up with him here early today.

Harrington finished his first round with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Most of the action came on the front nine as well where he eagled the second hole, followed by a bogey and a birdie to get his day started off with one of the more extreme starts.

Behind the leaders at -4 are Stephen Ames and David McKenzie. Ames shot five birdies on the front nine, before two bogeys slowed him down and one more birdie to close things out.

The front nine was the story for the first round. The top four golfers on the leaderboard went for a combined 13 birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the front nine, then seven birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18004708
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 21th, 2006 Fort Worth ,Texas USA; Richard S Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Bank of America Colonial Golf Tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. Johnson lost in a two hole sudden death playoff against Tim Herron. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17956615
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17999397
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Avalanche

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at Auburn in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_17762713
Womens College Water Polo

How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago1010788088h
Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino

How to Watch Benfica vs. Porto in Campeonato Nacional de Voleibol Feminino in Canada

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
dodgers-braves
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs Dodgers

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs Kyle Hendricks
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs Cubs

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy