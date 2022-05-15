How to Watch the Regions Tradition, Final Round

The Regions Tradition wraps up play on Sunday with Steve Stricker heading into the last round with a three-shot lead

Steve Stricker made a point to the rest of the field at the Regions Tradition that he was here to win from the very beginning.

Stricker went out and shot a seven-under 65 the first day and has led ever since. He fell back a bit with a. 68 on Friday, but he came back with a 66 on Saturday to head into the last day at -17 and three shots up on Steven Alker who is in second place.

Alker made up a shot on Saturday when he shot his own 65, but still needs to do it again and hope Sticker stumbles if he wants to catch him.

Miguel Angel Jiménez is sitting in third place, but he is five shots back. Stuart Appleby and Padraig Harrington are tied for fourth six shots back of Stricker.

Stricker is in great shape to take home the Champions Tour major championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club. It would be his second in the last three tries at this beautiful course.

