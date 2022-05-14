The third round of the PGA Champions Tour, Regions Tradition tees off here today.

The PGA Champions Tour traditionally holds three-round tournaments, with Saturday showcasing the second round. However, this week with the Regions Tradition tournament, this is the third round of four for the senior PGA circuit with Steve Stricker (-11) holding a two-stroke lead over the field as he looks to build on his lead here today.

How to Watch the Regions Tradition, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Regions Tradition, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Steve Stricker (-11) has a two-stroke lead on the field after a strong first two rounds at the Regions Tradition:

The first round is where Stricker built out his lead with seven birdies and zero bogeys overall, creating a two-stroke lead over the field and maintaining it in the second round.

On Friday, he finished with five birdies and one bogey to balance out his day.

Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington (-9) are tied in second place, just two strokes off the lead. Both had solid first rounds, 70 and 69 respectively, to keep pace with Stricker before having stronger days on Friday in the second round.

McCarron finished with eight birdies after starting the day with a bogey with Harrington finishing with seven birdies, before a bogey before the end of his day to finish tied for second place.

Alone in fourth place is Ernie Els after back-to-back 68’s with 11 birdies and three bogeys overall.

Tour favorite and legend, Miguel Angel Jimenez (-7) is also in the hunt, but two bogeys towards the end of his second round took him from a tie for second place to needing four strokes to catch up with the leader this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.