The penultimate PGA Tour Champions event of the season tees off Friday.

Darren Clarke is the defending champion at the TimberTech Championship, which tees off Friday on the PGA Champions Tour. The winner will move up the standings in preparation for next week's Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

How to Watch TimberTech Championship, First Round Today:

Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream TimberTech Championship, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clarke won last year largely on the back of his score of 62 in the second round.

The favorites for this week are Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer. Langer won in 2019 and 2010, while finishing in second place in 2013, 2018 and 2020. Furyk finished in second place in 2020.

In the history of this event, there has yet to be a back-to-back winner, despite the efforts of Langer in recent years. A Clarke win would be history, while a Langer win would cement him as one of the best golfers of all time on the PGA Champions Tour.

