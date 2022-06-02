Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament returns this week, with first-round action beginning at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday.

The first round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament begins on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. This will be the 47th playing of the tournament, which was founded in 1976 by PGA legend Jack Nicklaus.

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament, First Round Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Memorial Tournament, First Round on fuboTV: Get access now!

Included in this year's field is World No. 2 Jon Rahm, who was the center of attention at least year's tournament, even though he didn't finish. It looked as though Rahm was going to end up a back-to-back winner after taking a six-stroke lead on Saturday, but he was forced to drop out of the tournament before the final round due to COVID-19.

With Rahm out of the picture, Patrick Cantlay and Colin Morikawa ended up in a playoff. Cantlay ended up picking up the win shooting 13-under. It was his second victory in the tournament in three years, having also won in 2019. He's now back to try and join Tiger Woods and Kenny Perry as the only players to earn three or more wins in the event (Woods has won five times). 

Conditions for Thursday's round are forecasted to be cool but favorable. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s with cloud cover and light winds.

Coverage on Thursday begins at 2 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The full field will be in play at that point.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
2
2022

2022 Memorial Tournament First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17706288
PGA Tour

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament First Round

By Alex Barthjust now
May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) scores after being fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter of game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Everything to know about the international tournament

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Estonia vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Georgia vs. Gibraltar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy