The first round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament begins on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. This will be the 47th playing of the tournament, which was founded in 1976 by PGA legend Jack Nicklaus.

How to Watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament, First Round Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Memorial Tournament, First Round on fuboTV: Get access now!

Included in this year's field is World No. 2 Jon Rahm, who was the center of attention at least year's tournament, even though he didn't finish. It looked as though Rahm was going to end up a back-to-back winner after taking a six-stroke lead on Saturday, but he was forced to drop out of the tournament before the final round due to COVID-19.

With Rahm out of the picture, Patrick Cantlay and Colin Morikawa ended up in a playoff. Cantlay ended up picking up the win shooting 13-under. It was his second victory in the tournament in three years, having also won in 2019. He's now back to try and join Tiger Woods and Kenny Perry as the only players to earn three or more wins in the event (Woods has won five times).

Conditions for Thursday's round are forecasted to be cool but favorable. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 60s with cloud cover and light winds.

Coverage on Thursday begins at 2 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The full field will be in play at that point.

Regional restrictions may apply.