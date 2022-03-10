How to Watch the the 2022 Players Championship, First Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Players Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA returns to TPC Sawgrass this week for the 2022 Players Championship. Coverage of first-round action begins Thursday afternoon on The Golf Channel.

Golf's "fifth major" is here, with the first round of the 2022 Players Championship getting underway from TPC Sawgrass Thursday. Justin Thomas will look to defend his title against a loaded field. 

How to Watch the 2022 Players Championship, First Round Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Players Championship, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Thomas entered the final round three shots off the lead and was four back through eight holes. He went on to shoot five-under over the next 10 holes, totaling a four-under for the tournament beating Lee Westwood by one stroke.

The favorite to take the title from Thomas this year is World No. 1, Jon Rahm. Rahm finished No. 9 in the tournament last year, his best finish at the Players Championship so far in his career.

Another name to watch is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in off a win last week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has two wins in the last month after finishing atop the leaderboard in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in mid-February. Scheffler, who enters the tournament leading the FedEx Cup standings, missed the cut in the Players Championship last year—his first time participating in the event. 

Coverage of first-round action begins Thursday at 12 p.m. on The Golf Channel. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

