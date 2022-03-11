Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The unofficial fifth major on the PGA Tour kicks off the second round today at the 2022 Players Championship.

The first round of the 2022 Players Championship was suspended early due to darkness, so today will feature the final holes of the first round and the second round. Most of the golfers were able to finish the round with Tommy Fleetwood (-6) in a tie atop the leaderboard with Tom Hoge. This is widely considered the fifth major on the PGA Tour and brings the best out of the best golfers in the world.

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Players Championship Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the darkness and the first round being suspended there was great play at the top of the leaderboard setting up an exciting second round:

Both Fleetwood and Hoge were able to finish the first round and ended in a tie at the top of the leaderboard. Fleetwood finished the day with seven birdies and just one bogey. He closed the day with four birdies on his final 11 holes overall.

Hoge had a similar day with five birdies, an eagle and a bogey. He was lights out through 16 holes shooting a -7 with the lead overall, then a bogey on the daunting 17th hole dropped him back to a tie for the lead.

Behind the leaders are four golfers at -5 overall.

The golfers that need to finish up the first round here today include Sam Ryder (-4 through 11), Russell Henley (-4 through 11), Dustin Johnson (-4 through nine) and Michael Thompson (-4 through six).

There is a lot of golf to be played today and over the weekend here at the Players Championship with a lot on the line for the season.

Still in the hunt needing to finish their first round and play 18 holes today are Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

