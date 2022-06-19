Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the third major of the PGA Tour season will crown a U.S. Open champion today.

Through 54 holes Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick enter the final round tied at four under par at the 2022 U.S. Open from Brookline, Massachusetts. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick are in great positions to get their first major win of their young careers, but lurking behind them are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Rory McIlroy, all within shouting distance from the lead entering today.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Zalatoris enters the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open tied for the lead after a third-round 67 to make up three strokes in one day:

This is what makes golf so great, after three days and 54 holes the final round of a major tournament has six of the best players in the world in contention with 18 holes to decide it.

In his brief career, Zalatoris has finished in the top six of every major other than The Open Championship, with second-place finishes at the Master (2021) and the PGA Championship (2022) as well as a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open (2020).

If he can build on his third round where he finished with four birdies and just one bogey to climb into a tie for the lead on Saturday, Zalatoris might be raising a trophy at the end of the day.

Fitzpatrick went for five birdies and three bogeys on Saturday, with 14 birdies and 10 bogeys overall through 54 holes.

Lurking are Rahm, who won this major last year, McIlroy who has a win here from back in 2011, Scheffler who is ranked number one in the world right now and Burns who is looking for his first major win, like the current leaders.

Today could make for a lot of magic on the golf course with these great players all going head-to-head to win the third major of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Matt Fitzpatrick
SI Guide

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris Seek U.S. Open Title

By Josh Rosenblat27 minutes ago
imago1011474073h (3)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Wests Tigers

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy II at Sacramento Republic FC

By Christine Brown10 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) shoots the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) dribbles the ball against Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith (24) during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_18544165 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy