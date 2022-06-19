The final round of the third major of the PGA Tour season will crown a U.S. Open champion today.

Through 54 holes Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick enter the final round tied at four under par at the 2022 U.S. Open from Brookline, Massachusetts. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick are in great positions to get their first major win of their young careers, but lurking behind them are Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Rory McIlroy, all within shouting distance from the lead entering today.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Zalatoris enters the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open tied for the lead after a third-round 67 to make up three strokes in one day:

This is what makes golf so great, after three days and 54 holes the final round of a major tournament has six of the best players in the world in contention with 18 holes to decide it.

In his brief career, Zalatoris has finished in the top six of every major other than The Open Championship, with second-place finishes at the Master (2021) and the PGA Championship (2022) as well as a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open (2020).

If he can build on his third round where he finished with four birdies and just one bogey to climb into a tie for the lead on Saturday, Zalatoris might be raising a trophy at the end of the day.

Fitzpatrick went for five birdies and three bogeys on Saturday, with 14 birdies and 10 bogeys overall through 54 holes.

Lurking are Rahm, who won this major last year, McIlroy who has a win here from back in 2011, Scheffler who is ranked number one in the world right now and Burns who is looking for his first major win, like the current leaders.

Today could make for a lot of magic on the golf course with these great players all going head-to-head to win the third major of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.