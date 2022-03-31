The top players from the PGA Tour get their final tune-up before the Masters this weekend at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Play at the Valero Texas Open begins on Thursday in San Antonio. This tournament will set the stage for the Masters, which takes place next weekend.

How to Watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open, First Round Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 Valero Texas Open, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defending champion Jordan Spieth returns looking to become just the 10th player to win the tournament multiple times in the 100-year history of the event. Spieth shot a 66 in the final round last year to finish 18-under for the tournament, and he narrowly held off Charley Hoffman, also back in the field this year.

2019 winner Corey Conners is back in the field as well. Conners shot 20-under in his victory, the best score in the tournament since the early 1990s, and that remains is the only win on tour to date. Last year, Conners finished six under.

Coverage of the first round of the Valero Texas Open begins Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. You can find the action on the Golf Channel.

