Lucas Glover looks to win the John Deere Classic for the second straight year as the first round tees off today.

The first round of the John Deere Classic tees off from Silvis, Illinois, today as the PGA Tour continues moving along with another four-round event. While there are no top-ranked FedEx Cup golfers in the field, a very competitive group is ready to take the reigns this week and move up the leaderboard as the season hits the final stretch of events.

How to Watch John Deere Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: June 30, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch John Deere Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Lucas Glover held on to outlast Kevin Na at the 2021 John Deere Classic as the first round tees off today,

This is the 50th playing of this tournament, with Glover winning the last time it was played in 2021. Deane Beman won the first two playings of this tournament and is one of five golfers to win twice, with Steve Stricker winning three times, all in a row in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Over the years, this tournament has been won by heavyweights Bryson DeChambeau (2017), Jordan Spieth (2013, 2015) and Vijay Singh (2003).

There are no top 25 players in the FedEx Cup standings in action, with Sahith Theegala (No. 37) and Maverick McNealy as the top-ranked golfers this week. That opens up the opportunity for young golfers and veterans to inch up the standings this week starting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.