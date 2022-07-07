How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Round 1: Stream Online, TV

There is a ton of golf this week with the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship teeing off today.

This week, golf has a lot to offer with PGA Tour events: a PGA Champions Tour major and the 2022 Barbasol Championship on the DP World Tour. Cameron Tringale won the last event on the tour with a three-stroke lead over the field as he takes this week off and opens the door for the rest of the field looking to move up the DP World Tour standings this week.

Last year the Barbasol Championship came down to sudden death extra golf with Sheamus Power and J.T Poston battling it out in six overtime holes before a winner was crowned.

This is the final event for golfers to qualify for the Open Championship as part of the Open Qualifying Series this year.

Hurly Long comes in as the top-ranked player on the DP World Tour this week at No. 29, with three more top 50 players in the field. With a PGA event that is loaded from top to bottom and a Champions Tour major taking place at the same time, this gives the field a huge opportunity to get a win this week.

