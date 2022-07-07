Skip to main content

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open tees off the first round from across the pond on Thursday with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and more in action.

The first year of the Genesis Scottish Open is the 40th annual playing of this event that has been played under a few different names over the years. This year, the tournament will take place in Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The best players in the world are ready to tee off with nine of the top-10 players currently in the FedEx Cup standings entering today.

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, First Round today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Genesis Scottish Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The field this week is a showcase at how great the PGA Tour roster is, with Scottie Scheffler (+1200) and Jon Rahm (+1200) both in action this week and the favorites.

Justin Thomas (+1400), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are the next best bets with Patrick Cantlay (+2200), Cameron Smith (+2200), Sam Burns (+2500), Will Zalatoris (+2500), Collin Morikawa (+2800), Jordan Spieth (+3000), Viktor Hovland (+3000), Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) and Sung-Jae Im (+4000) all in the field as well with favorable odds.

This is the most loaded and competitive field on the PGA Tour outside of a major event in some time.

The last three events in this tournament were played at the Renaissance Club, with Min Woo Lee (-18), Aaron Rai (-11) and Bernd Wiesberger (-22) all winners in a playoff.

Lee (+9000) and Rai (+7000) are in the field this week as they look to get their second win here in three years with strong underdog odds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18566618
PGA Tour

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1013003351h
Tennis

How to Watch Wimbledon Ladies Semifinals: Stream live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
imago1013006410h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 6: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy