The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open tees off the first round from across the pond on Thursday with Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and more in action.

The first year of the Genesis Scottish Open is the 40th annual playing of this event that has been played under a few different names over the years. This year, the tournament will take place in Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The best players in the world are ready to tee off with nine of the top-10 players currently in the FedEx Cup standings entering today.

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, First Round today:

Game Date: July 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The field this week is a showcase at how great the PGA Tour roster is, with Scottie Scheffler (+1200) and Jon Rahm (+1200) both in action this week and the favorites.

Justin Thomas (+1400), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1800) are the next best bets with Patrick Cantlay (+2200), Cameron Smith (+2200), Sam Burns (+2500), Will Zalatoris (+2500), Collin Morikawa (+2800), Jordan Spieth (+3000), Viktor Hovland (+3000), Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) and Sung-Jae Im (+4000) all in the field as well with favorable odds.

This is the most loaded and competitive field on the PGA Tour outside of a major event in some time.

The last three events in this tournament were played at the Renaissance Club, with Min Woo Lee (-18), Aaron Rai (-11) and Bernd Wiesberger (-22) all winners in a playoff.

Lee (+9000) and Rai (+7000) are in the field this week as they look to get their second win here in three years with strong underdog odds.

