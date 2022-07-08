How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Round Two: Stream Live, TV

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Adam Svensson took the lead as the second round of the Barbasol Championship continues today.

The second round of the Barbasol Championship gets started today from Nicholasville, Kentucky, with Adam Svensson in the lead. He took a two-stroke lead over the field in the first round with no major FedEx Cup leaders, allowing all the golfers to get a win and move up the standings.

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

The first round of the Barbasol Championship saw some strong play from the field, with several rounds in the 60s.

A win this week for Svensson would be his first on the PGA Tour after turning professional in 2015. He has two top 10 finishes this season, showing his game and ability to compete at the top of the leaderboard.

His first-round 62 was one off his career-best round as he came out on fire to start the Barbasol Championship.

On the front nine, he birdied four holes and added an eagle. The strong play continued on the back nine with two more birdies before his only bogey of the day and then closed things out with an eagle and a birdie on the final four holes.

Ricardo Gouveia and Robin Roussel ended their first rounds with a 64 to sit just two strokes back of the lead entering today.

