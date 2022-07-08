Genesis Scottish Open, Round Two stream: Watch online, TV channel

The second round of the Genesis Scottish Open tees off with Cameron Tringale in the lead today.

The ball was popping off the tee to the greens in the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open from North Berwick, Scotland, with Cameron Tringale starting with a three-stroke lead. Tringale looks to parlay this momentum into another good round today and potentially his first win as a professional.

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

The first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open saw more highlights than lowlights as the top players on the leaderboard all put on a show.

After three birdies on the front nine, Tringale went for six more on the back nine with no bogeys on the day. He had a clean scorecard while shooting a 61, the best round of his career.

Three others tied at four under par after the first round are still in the hunt entering today.

Woodland and Harding finished with clean scorecards, with Woodland going for four birdies and one eagle and Harding ending the day with five birdies and zero bogeys.

