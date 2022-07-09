Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Genesis Scottish Open tees off its third round on Saturday with Cameron Tringale holding a three-shot lead.

The Genesis Scottish Open is coming live from the Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland and Cameron Tringale will be looking to hold onto his lead in the third round on Saturday.

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Tringale was fantastic on Thursday in his opening round as he fired a nine-under 61. The first day total was three shots better than Gary Woodland for the top spot.

Tringale couldn't keep the hot play up, though, on Friday as he came in with a disappointing two-over 72 in the second round.

Fortunately for Tringale, Woodland also shot a 72 and couldn't close any ground on him.

Goud Ghim, who was six shots back after the first round, did close in on Tringale as he shot a one-under 69 as is also sitting at four-under after two rounds.

Xander Schauffele was the big winner on Friday as he shot a five-under 65 and jumped 65 spots to a tie for fourth place with a three-under after two days.

The course played very differently between the two days and Saturday should be a challenge also with the golfers trying to get to the top of the leaderboard after the third round.

Regional restrictions may apply.