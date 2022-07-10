It is championship Sunday on the DP World Tour at the Barbasol Championship with Matti Schmid in the lead today.

The third round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship from the Keene Trace Golf Course in Nicholasville, Kentucky, had to be suspended with some players wrapped up with their rounds, but most needing to wrap them up today. It will be a long, full day of golf today from Kentucky as the DP World Tour and PGA Tour swap regions for a tournament.

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barbasol Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV:

Despite the visibility getting dark in the sky, the players on the course have been lighting it up with monster scores. Schmid is at 22-under-par with a two-stroke lead and 21 holes left to finish out his third round and final round.

He has been fantastic all week with 23 birdies and just one bogey through 52 holes, the single bogey coming in the third round for his first miscue of the week. Schmid will need to continue this pace to maintain his lead over Hurly Long, who is just two strokes back at 20-under-par.

Through 54 holes, he has 20 birdies, one eagle and just two bogeys.

That pace has allowed him to grab second place all to himself ahead of the final round starting today.

Adam Svensson could make some noise and get into the final pairing as he is 19-under-par through 16 holes in the third round entering this afternoon.

