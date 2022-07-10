Skip to main content

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Championship Sunday at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open sees Xander Shauffele in the lead today.

The final round of the Genesis Scottish Open from North Berwick, Scotland, sees Xander Schauffele in a position to win his third tournament. He is having one of the best seasons of his career with wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Travelers Championship, the former of which has seemed to focus Schauffele as he rises up the FedEx Cup leaderboard this season.

How to Watch Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Watch Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Jordan Spieth went for two eagles in the same round as he sits tied for third place after the third round, just three strokes back of the leader with one round to play.

Since winning in New Orleans, Schauffele has finished no worse than tied for 18th in five straight tournaments with a win, a top-five finish and two top-15 finishes mixed in there. 

There are three more tied at four under par, three strokes back of the lead in Spieth, Ryan Palmer and Jordan L. Smith who will all look to move up the leaderboard today and try to come from behind for the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jordan Spieth plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

Genesis Scottish Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
CYCLING
Cycling

2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy