Genesis Scottish Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

The final round of the Genesis Scottish Open from North Berwick, Scotland, sees Xander Schauffele in a position to win his third tournament. He is having one of the best seasons of his career with wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Travelers Championship, the former of which has seemed to focus Schauffele as he rises up the FedEx Cup leaderboard this season.

Jordan Spieth went for two eagles in the same round as he sits tied for third place after the third round, just three strokes back of the leader with one round to play.

Since winning in New Orleans, Schauffele has finished no worse than tied for 18th in five straight tournaments with a win, a top-five finish and two top-15 finishes mixed in there.

There are three more tied at four under par, three strokes back of the lead in Spieth, Ryan Palmer and Jordan L. Smith who will all look to move up the leaderboard today and try to come from behind for the win.

