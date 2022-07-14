Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship tees off for the PGA Tour with double the action this week.

The 2022 Barracuda Championship tees of the first round today from Truckee, California at the Tahoe Mountain golf course. The tournament runs at the same time as the Open Championship, giving fans of the PGA Tour and golfers alike double the PGA Tour this week. 

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: July 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barracuda Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last year, Erik van Rooyen took the 2021 Barracuda Championship with the largest margin of victory since 2016.

This tournament started back in 1999 when Notah Begay III won over Chris Perry and David Toms in the previous scoring system. This is the 24th annual edition of this tournament, which has seen stars like Collin Morikawa win here.

Over the years, this tournament has been won by two different golfers multiple times.

Vaughn Taylor was the first to win two times, back-to-back in 2004 and 2005 then J.J. Henry won in 2012 and 2015 to become the second player to win twice.

The newer scoring system started in 2021 when Henry won his first tournament.

This tournament uses what is called Stableford formatting where the points are adjusted from the normal golf system.

Birdies are worth two points, eagles five points and double-eagles eight points with pars being a wash at zero points. Bogeys are a negative point and double-bogeys or worse are all worth negative three points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

