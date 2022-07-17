Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second of two PGA Tour events this week, the Barracuda Championship tees off the final round today with Chez Reavie leading.

The second round belonged to Chez Reavie (+37 overall) after a week’s best 19, sandwiched by two nine-point rounds to build a six-stroke lead over the field at the Barracuda Championship. Entering the final round today it will take a pretty sizable collapse for Reavie to lose this lead and the tournament, but crazier things have happened in golf.

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Michael Thompson shot the second-best round of the week with an 18 in the third round but is still 11 strokes back of the lead entering today.

In this unique format where points are counted positively rather than negatively and under par, Reavie has really played a solid week of golf to take the lead.

He has 14 birdies, which are worth two points in this format, and two eagles, which are worth five points each.

His one bogey barely hurts him at this point, with bogeys only counting as minus one point on the scorecard. Every birdie doubles the mistake of a bogey, making this a fun format that rewards going for it on every hole.

Martin Laird is in second place with 31 points and has a big uphill climb today to come back and win the Barracuda Championship here today.

With the Open Championship taking place at St. Andrew’s as the tour’s final major of the year, this is a rare double PGA Tour event week in the world of golf.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Barracuda Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18617221
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18390807 (3)
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

By Phil Watsonjust now
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter16 minutes ago
imago0042315067h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18694065
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy