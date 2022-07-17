The second of two PGA Tour events this week, the Barracuda Championship tees off the final round today with Chez Reavie leading.

The second round belonged to Chez Reavie (+37 overall) after a week’s best 19, sandwiched by two nine-point rounds to build a six-stroke lead over the field at the Barracuda Championship. Entering the final round today it will take a pretty sizable collapse for Reavie to lose this lead and the tournament, but crazier things have happened in golf.

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Barracuda Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Michael Thompson shot the second-best round of the week with an 18 in the third round but is still 11 strokes back of the lead entering today.

In this unique format where points are counted positively rather than negatively and under par, Reavie has really played a solid week of golf to take the lead.

He has 14 birdies, which are worth two points in this format, and two eagles, which are worth five points each.

His one bogey barely hurts him at this point, with bogeys only counting as minus one point on the scorecard. Every birdie doubles the mistake of a bogey, making this a fun format that rewards going for it on every hole.

Martin Laird is in second place with 31 points and has a big uphill climb today to come back and win the Barracuda Championship here today.

With the Open Championship taking place at St. Andrew’s as the tour’s final major of the year, this is a rare double PGA Tour event week in the world of golf.

Regional restrictions may apply.