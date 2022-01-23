The final round of The American Express looks a lot different after the leaders all had subpar rounds creating more drama.

Entering the third round of The American Express on the PGA Tour, defending FedEx Cup Champion Patrick Cantlay (-14) shot an even-par round and reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris (-14) shot a -2, allowing Lee Hodges (-18) and Paul Barjon (-18) to jump up the board and take a share of the lead heading into Championship Sunday.

How to Watch The American Express, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Cantlay’s day was decided early. On the front nine, he had four bogeys and three birdies, setting the tone for his day as he slipped from the top of the leaderboard to a tie for No. 11 entering today.

For Zalatoris, it was a simple three birdie and one bogey day that under normal circumstances, dropping him from one stroke off the lead to a tie for No. 11 with Cantlay.

Hodges (-18) had the best day overall that shot him up to the top spot entering today with his 63 (-8) on the day. He burned through the course with eight birdies — six on the front nine and two on the back nine — and no bogeys overall.

The second best day went to Barjon (-18) with a 65 (-7) to set up the final pairing today with him and Hodges.

Barjob had four birdies on the front nine and on the back nine, with an opportunity to take the lead outright on the final hole, but his only bogey on the day, leaving him in a tie for the lead.

