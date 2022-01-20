Skip to main content

How to Watch The American Express, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA’s West Coast Swing brings a field of 156 golfers to Palm Springs for The American Express tournament.

Last year's runner-up in this event Patrick Cantlay, along with No. 1-ranked Jon Rahm and four other top-25 golfers including Sunjgae Im, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, and Scottie Scheffler converge on La Quinta for the 60th annual event.

Kim Si-Woo is back after beating Cantlay by one stroke in 2021 with a final round 64 to earn his third career PGA Tour event.

The American Express has seen close finishes as each of the last 12 champions have won by two strokes or fewer. Four of those victories came in a playoff, most recently in 2018 when Rahm defeated Andrew Landry on the fourth extra hole.

Also taking the tee today will be Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, and two-time winner of this event Phil Mickelson.

Every champion dating back to Pat Perez in 2009 will tee-off today with hopes of grabbing a share of the $7.6 million purse with $1.385 million going to the winner.

Will Zalatoris will make his 2022 debut at The American Express after a stellar run in 2021 that saw him earn the 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors after finishing in the top ten of the Masters, PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open as well as a top ten in the World Golf Championships Invitational.

