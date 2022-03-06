Skip to main content

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will finish with the win in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational today?

Through 54 holes of golf, there is a two-way tie at the top of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with just one round to play on championship Sunday. Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch (-7) enter the final round with a one-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland, which will make for an exciting final round in the event named for and hosted by the biggest legend of the game.

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Of the players in contention and within three strokes of the lead, only Scottie Scheffler shot below a 70 in the third round on Saturday. He comes in as the No. 3 ranked golfer in FedEx Cup points and looks to add to that with a comeback win today.

Scheffler hit five birdies, an eagle and balanced that all out with three bogeys.

Horschel and Gooch are tied atop the leaderboard entering today’s final round with both peaking high in the first round, then seeing diminishing returns.

Through three rounds, Horschel has 15 birdies, one eagle, eight bogeys and a double-bogey for good measure. Gooch has been a little more measured with 12 birdies, one eagle and seven bogeys.

Hovland has 14 birdies, one eagle and nine bogeys for the tournament.

No one golfer has played great or stepped up to control the tournament. The scores all week have been more modest, with several golfers in the mix for the win here today at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010330669h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17722752
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17673495
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17812878
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_16154529
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_15882094
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Miami in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_15761124
College Basketball

How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop

By Frank Urbina30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy