How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

Through 54 holes of golf, there is a two-way tie at the top of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with just one round to play on championship Sunday. Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch (-7) enter the final round with a one-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland, which will make for an exciting final round in the event named for and hosted by the biggest legend of the game.

Of the players in contention and within three strokes of the lead, only Scottie Scheffler shot below a 70 in the third round on Saturday. He comes in as the No. 3 ranked golfer in FedEx Cup points and looks to add to that with a comeback win today.

Scheffler hit five birdies, an eagle and balanced that all out with three bogeys.

Horschel and Gooch are tied atop the leaderboard entering today’s final round with both peaking high in the first round, then seeing diminishing returns.

Through three rounds, Horschel has 15 birdies, one eagle, eight bogeys and a double-bogey for good measure. Gooch has been a little more measured with 12 birdies, one eagle and seven bogeys.

Hovland has 14 birdies, one eagle and nine bogeys for the tournament.

No one golfer has played great or stepped up to control the tournament. The scores all week have been more modest, with several golfers in the mix for the win here today at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

