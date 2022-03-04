The second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational continues in Orlando with the best golfers in the world today.

Through one round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida former FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy (-7) has the lead over the field. This is a star-studded event with the legend himself, Arnold Palmer in attendance, but also the best golfers on the PGA Tour and in the world overall playing in the four-round tournament. McIlroy is going to look to build on his lead heading into the weekend, but the rest of the field is deep and talented and right on his heels.

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rory McIlroy stepped up in the first round to take the lead over the field with six birdies and an awesome eagle on the 16th hole:

In the first round, McIlroy went for six birdies, an eagle and one bogey to take the lead. He has been strong and on his game through 18 holes.

This event kicked off in 1966 with Lionel Hebery winning by two strokes over the field and was last won in 2021 by Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke. Historically Tiger Woods is the king of this event winning the invitational eight times total, first in 2000 and last in 2013.

McIlroy won this event in 2018 by three strokes and with a win today would become the eighth player to win this event more than one time.

The rest of the field is right there with Billy Horschel and Viktor Hovland in contention for the lead.

Ian Poulter, Will Zalatoris and Tyrrell Hatton are all in the mix as well.

Can McIlroy hold onto the lead today and carry it into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Regional restrictions may apply.