Who is going to step up in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational today? Find out on the Golf Channel.

The first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational saw Rory McIlroy step up for the initial lead before Viktor Hovland took the lead on Friday heading into the weekend. Now, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is wide open entering the third round with Hovland in the lead and three golfers tied just two strokes back, including McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and No. 4 on the FedEx Cup Leaderboard, Talor Gooch.

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the second round, Hovland shot a 66 with seven birdies and one bogey, really taking advantage of the back nine holes with five of those birdies. It was much of the same in the first round where Hovland went for four birdies.

Hovland overtook McIlroy for the lead after McIlroy went from a 65 to a 72 from round to round.

McIlroy shot even-par in the second round with three birdies and three bogeys. Entering today McIlroy is still just two strokes off the lead with two others.

As for the other two in contention, Hatton has 10 birdies, one eagle and five bogeys through 18 holes with Gooch going for eight birdies, an eagle and three bogeys on his card.

Billy Horschel (-6) is just three strokes behind the lead, with the rest of the field not too far behind and a strong day today could put them in contention on championship Sunday.

