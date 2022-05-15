Skip to main content

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The scores are through the roof as the field enters the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

The final PGA Tour event before the second major of the season comes to a close today with the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. It has been a very competitive week with nearly every golfer showcasing their skill, exploding the scoreboard with huge scores. Sebastian Muñoz (-21) holds a one-stroke lead over the field entering today, but former FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth (-20) has been on fire the last two rounds.

Jordan Spieth had back-to-back terrific rounds to jump all the way into second place and the final pairing entering today:

In the first round, Spieth started his week with a solid 67 (-5) with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey overall. He was balanced and played a round deserving of a spot near the top of the leaderboard.

However, Muñoz had other ideas, shooting a first-round 60 (-12) and building a lead over the field that he is trying to hold onto through 18 more holes today.

That first round saw Muñoz go for nine birdies, two eagles and one bogey overall. He was masterful.

The next two rounds then went more in the favor of Spieth (65, 64), with Muñoz still right there keeping a hold of his early lead (69, 66) on the back of strong rounds.

Since the start of the second round, Spieth has looked like one of the best golfers in the world again with 17 birdies and only two bogeys through 18 holes. All week he has been terrific and needs to continue that to overcome the historic first round of Muñoz to win on Championship Sunday.

