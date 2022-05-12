AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament tees off the first round from Texas today.

The past two PTA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson events have been won by South Korean golfers with K.H Lee (2021) and S.H. Kang (2019), with the 2020 tournament not taking place like many events that year. This tournament has been around since 1944 and has been won by greats like Nelson himself, Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round online with fuboTV:

Lee won this event last season by three strokes over Sam Burns and the rest of the field with great shots all week.

It is a stacked field this week from McKinney, Texas, at the AT&T Byron Nelson this year, with Justin Thomas and the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler as the favorites.

The PGA Championship is next week, giving all the golfers the opportunity this week to gain some momentum and get in rhythm for the next major. Those not in action get time to rest or get to Southern Hills Championship Course to practice.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Justin Thomas tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
