AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round tees off for the AT&T Byron Nelson with the packed leaderboard of unfamiliar faces today.

Entering the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, the story was about the stacked field of former FedEx Cup champions and contenders for the next major on the schedule. The rest of the field stepped up to show they were here to play, led by Sebastián Muñoz, who shot a 60 for the day and sits atop the leaderboard.

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first round, Sebastián Muñoz was on fire, shooting a 60 to take a four-stroke lead over the field, entering the second round today.

Muñoz got off to a solid start but then closed with a monster run on the back nine to build out his four-stroke lead.

He had three birdies, an eagle and one bogey for a solid four-under overall through the front nine.

Then, on the back nine, he started with two birdies and an eagle on his first three holes.

It was not the best day for the top of the FedEx Cup standings as No. 1 ranked Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Sam Burns, No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 8 Talor Gooch and No. 9 Tom Hoge all have work to do today and this weekend to close the gap.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
