The golfers are having a terrific time on the course as the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson starts today.

Through 36 holes the golfers are playing the course very well at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Bryon Nelson, with 37 players shooting two straight rounds in the 60’s. The course is playing very well in Texas as the field now enters the weekend with the cut line drawn and the field chasing a trio at the top of the leaderboard today.

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jordan Spieth shot a 65 to stay in the mix as this tournament is going to need big scores every round to get the win:

The first 36 holes of this tournament have been something else with nearly every golfer playing the course so well and the scores exploding.

The leaderboard has a trio at the top with Ryan Palmer, David Skinns and Sebastian Munoz (-15).

Munoz started the tournament with a 60 in the first round, then followed that up with a 69 behind five birdies and two bogeys overall.

Palmer and Skinns both had their best rounds in the second round with a 62 and 63 respectively. For Palmer, he had a clean scorecard with 10 birdies and zero bogeys, while Skinns had 10 birdies as well, with one bogey on his card.

Justin Lower (-14) is alone in second place with Charl Schwartzel (-13) in third place, three more tied at -12 and six others tied at -11 overall.

The top of the leaderboard is stacked with 14 golfers within four strokes of the lead or better with 36 holes of golf left to be played, starting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.