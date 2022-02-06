Skip to main content

How to Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam lead heading into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Three golfers share the lead at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am going into the last day, but Jordan Spieth is lurking.

How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam all sit at 15 under par, but Spieth made some huge moves up the board on Saturday as he had his best-ever round at Pebble Beach, hitting nine under par on the day.

Coming into Saturday, Seamus Powers was the leader, but a 74 on the day knocked him out of the lead and down to seventh place.

Powers was putting on a show through the first two days of the tournament though, so don't count out a comeback from him on Sunday. He set a course record for being 16 under par through 36 holes.

And don't forget about Patrick Cantlay, who is tied with Spieth one shot back of the leaders.

In addition to the top golfers in this event, some celebrities competed in the Pro-Am, with people like actor Bill Murray and Bills quarterback Josh Allen participating in the event.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
